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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Play Phillies On April 8

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Devers has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .196 BA, .260 OBP and .283 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .543 and he has scored three runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola (1-0) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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