Rafael Devers And Giants Play Phillies On April 8

Devers is hitting for a .196 BA, .260 OBP and .283 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .543 and he has scored three runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola (1-0) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start this season.

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