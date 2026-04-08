Rafael Devers And Giants Play Phillies On April 8
Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, April 8 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Devers has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .196 BA, .260 OBP and .283 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .543 and he has scored three runs. In 50 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Aaron Nola (1-0) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.