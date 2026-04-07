Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Phillies On April 7

Devers is hitting for a .190 BA, .261 OBP and .286 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .547 and he has scored two runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez (1-0) gets the start for the Phillies, his third of the season.

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