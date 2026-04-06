Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Phillies On April 6
Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park, on Monday, April 6 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Devers has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .211 BA, .286 OBP and .316 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored two runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Mets.
Andrew Painter (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Phillies, his second of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.