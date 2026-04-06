Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Phillies On April 6

Devers is hitting for a .211 BA, .286 OBP and .316 SLG with a 28.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored two runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Mets.

Andrew Painter (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Phillies, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.