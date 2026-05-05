Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Padres On May 5

Devers is hitting for a .218 BA, .264 OBP and .308 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .572 and he has scored nine runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 2 with two RBIs against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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