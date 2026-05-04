Rafael Devers And Giants Play Padres On May 4

Devers is hitting for a .214 BA, .257 OBP and .305 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .562 and he has scored nine runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 3 with a double against the Rays.

Randy Vasquez (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his seventh start of the season. He has a 2.94 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

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