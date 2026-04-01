Rafael Devers And Giants Play Padres On April 1

Devers had a .252 BA, .372 OBP and .479 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate last season. His OPS was .851, which ranked 16th in MLB, and he scored 99 runs. In 729 plate appearances, he hit 35 home runs (13th in MLB) and drove in 109 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Padres.

Nick Pivetta (0-1) takes the mound for the Padres to make his second start this season.

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