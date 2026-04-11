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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Orioles On April 11

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Devers has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .218 BA, .271 OBP and .345 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored four runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Orioles.

The Orioles will look to Chris Bassitt (0-2) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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