Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Orioles On April 10
Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, April 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Devers has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .220 BA, .278 OBP and .360 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored four runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Phillies.
Shane Baz (0-0) makes the start for the Orioles, his third of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.