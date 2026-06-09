Rafael Devers And Giants Face Nationals On June 9

Devers is hitting for a .237 BA, .291 OBP and .412 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 30 runs. In 285 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will look to Andrew Alvarez (1-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.