Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Nationals On June 8

Devers is hitting for a .240 BA, .293 OBP and .419 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 30 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.39 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

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