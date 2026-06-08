FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Nationals On June 8

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will face the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, on Monday, June 8 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Devers has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .240 BA, .293 OBP and .419 SLG with a 31.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 30 runs. In 280 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Cubs.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.39 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News