Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Nationals On June 10

Devers is hitting for a .233 BA, .290 OBP and .406 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 31 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Foster Griffin (7-2) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.63 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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