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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Nationals On June 10

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will face the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, June 10 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Devers has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .233 BA, .290 OBP and .406 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 31 runs. In 290 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Foster Griffin (7-2) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.63 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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