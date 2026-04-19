Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Nationals On April 19
Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Devers has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .212 BA, .256 OBP and .306 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .561 and he has scored seven runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 6 with an RBI against the Nationals.
Miles Mikolas (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He's put together an 11.49 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.