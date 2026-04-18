Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Nationals On April 18
Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Devers has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .215 BA, .262 OBP and .316 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .578 and he has scored seven runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
The Nationals are sending Cade Cavalli (0-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.