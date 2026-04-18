Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Nationals On April 18

Devers is hitting for a .215 BA, .262 OBP and .316 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .578 and he has scored seven runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Cade Cavalli (0-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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