Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Nationals On April 17
Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Devers has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .216 BA, .266 OBP and .311 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored seven runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Reds.
The Nationals are sending Zack Littell (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.