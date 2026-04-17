Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Nationals On April 17

Devers is hitting for a .216 BA, .266 OBP and .311 SLG with a 29.1% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored seven runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

The Nationals are sending Zack Littell (0-1) out for his third start of the season.

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