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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Mets On April 5

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the New York Mets at Oracle Park, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Devers has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .200 BA, .263 OBP and .314 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored two runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

The Mets are sending Kodai Senga (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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