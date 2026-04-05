Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Mets On April 5

Devers is hitting for a .200 BA, .263 OBP and .314 SLG with a 28.9% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .577 and he has scored two runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

The Mets are sending Kodai Senga (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.