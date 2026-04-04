Rafael Devers And Giants Play Mets On April 4

Devers is hitting for a .226 BA, .294 OBP and .355 SLG with a 29.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored two runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Clay Holmes (1-0) starts for the Mets, his second of the season.

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