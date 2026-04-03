Rafael Devers And Giants Face Mets On April 3

Devers is hitting for a .259 BA, .333 OBP and .407 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored two runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.

The Mets will look to Nolan McLean (0-0) in his second start this season.

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