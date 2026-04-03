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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Face Mets On April 3

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will face the New York Mets at Oracle Park, on Friday, April 3 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Devers has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .259 BA, .333 OBP and .407 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .741 and he has scored two runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.

The Mets will look to Nolan McLean (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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