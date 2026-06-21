Rafael Devers And Giants Face Marlins On June 21

Devers is hitting for a .241 BA, .302 OBP and .437 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 35 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.24 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

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