Rafael Devers And Giants Face Marlins On June 21
Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Devers has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .241 BA, .302 OBP and .437 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 35 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.
Ryan Gusto makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.24 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.