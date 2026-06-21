FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Face Marlins On June 21

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, June 21 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Devers has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .241 BA, .302 OBP and .437 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 35 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.24 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News