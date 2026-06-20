Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Marlins On June 20

Devers is hitting for a .244 BA, .306 OBP and .443 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .750 and he has scored 35 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Max Meyer (7-0) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 7-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.

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