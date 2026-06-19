Rafael Devers And Giants Play Marlins On June 19

Devers is hitting for a .240 BA, .301 OBP and .431 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 34 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Braves.

The Marlins are sending Lake Bachar (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.97 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

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