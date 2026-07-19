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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Mariners On July 19

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, July 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Devers has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .245 BA, .314 OBP and .477 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 50 runs. In 417 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Logan Gilbert (7-6) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 114 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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