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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Face Mariners On July 18

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Devers has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .316 OBP and .473 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 49 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.23 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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