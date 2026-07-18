Rafael Devers And Giants Face Mariners On July 18

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .316 OBP and .473 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 49 runs. In 412 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Mariners.

Bryan Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.23 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 104 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.