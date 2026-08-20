Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 20

Devers is hitting for a .244 BA, .317 OBP and .471 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 66 runs. In 533 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Gavin Williams (11-7) out to make his 26th start of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.74 ERA and 190 strikeouts in 149 2/3 innings pitched.

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