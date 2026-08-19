Rafael Devers And Giants Square Off Against Guardians On Aug. 19

Devers is hitting for a .244 BA, .318 OBP and .470 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 65 runs. In 529 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Guardians, his 25th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 2.59 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 142 1/3 innings pitched.

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