Rafael Devers And Giants Play Guardians On Aug. 18

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .320 OBP and .474 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 65 runs. In 525 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Rockies.

Foster Griffin (13-4) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.25 ERA in 138 1/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.

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