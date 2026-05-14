Rafael Devers And Giants Face Dodgers On May 14

Devers is hitting for a .247 BA, .295 OBP and .395 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .691 and he has scored 16 runs. In 176 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are sending Emmet Sheehan (2-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.79 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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