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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Play Dodgers On May 13

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, May 13 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Devers has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .241 BA, .291 OBP and .386 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .677 and he has scored 16 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 0.97 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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