Rafael Devers And Giants Face Diamondbacks On May 20

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .292 OBP and .401 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 19 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 20 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly (3-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.91 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

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