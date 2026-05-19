Rafael Devers And Giants Face Diamondbacks On May 19

Devers is hitting for a .240 BA, .288 OBP and .377 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 18 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson (1-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.