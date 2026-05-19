Rafael Devers And Giants Face Diamondbacks On May 19
Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Devers has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .240 BA, .288 OBP and .377 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .665 and he has scored 18 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryne Nelson (1-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.