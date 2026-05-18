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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On May 18

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Monday, May 18 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Devers has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .294 OBP and .385 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 18 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Zac Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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