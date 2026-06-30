Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On June 30

Devers is hitting for a .240 BA, .299 OBP and .449 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 38 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

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