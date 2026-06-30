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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On June 30

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Devers has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .240 BA, .299 OBP and .449 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .748 and he has scored 38 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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