Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On July 1

Devers is hitting for a .242 BA, .304 OBP and .459 SLG with a 29.2% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 39 runs. In 359 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 44 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (3-7 with a 6.15 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.