Rafael Devers And Giants Face Cubs On June 14

Devers is hitting for a .234 BA, .290 OBP and .414 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 33 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Cubs.

Ryan Rolison gets the call to start for the Cubs, his first this season.

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