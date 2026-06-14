Rafael Devers And Giants Face Cubs On June 14
Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, on Sunday, June 14 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Devers has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .234 BA, .290 OBP and .414 SLG with a 30.7% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .704 and he has scored 33 runs. In 303 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Cubs.
Ryan Rolison gets the call to start for the Cubs, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.