Rafael Devers And Giants Face Cubs On June 12

Devers is hitting for a .233 BA, .292 OBP and .415 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 33 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Javier Assad (3-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.73 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.