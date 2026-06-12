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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Face Cubs On June 12

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, on Friday, June 12 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Devers has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .233 BA, .292 OBP and .415 SLG with a 30.5% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 33 runs. In 295 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Javier Assad (3-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.73 ERA in 32 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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