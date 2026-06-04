Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Brewers On June 4
Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Thursday, June 4 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Devers has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .242 BA, .292 OBP and .413 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 26 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.
The Brewers are sending Coleman Crow (0-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.14 ERA and eight strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.