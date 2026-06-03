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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Brewers On June 3

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Devers has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .297 OBP and .419 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 26 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Brewers.

The Brewers have yet to named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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