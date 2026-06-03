Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Brewers On June 3

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .297 OBP and .419 SLG with a 30.9% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .716 and he has scored 26 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Brewers.

The Brewers have yet to named a starter.

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