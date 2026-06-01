Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Brewers On June 1

Devers is hitting for a .253 BA, .300 OBP and .432 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 26 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. In his last game, he collected three extra-base hits (4 for 6 with three doubles and an RBI) against the Rockies.

The Brewers will look to Shane Drohan (2-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.