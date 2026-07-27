Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Brewers On July 27

Devers is hitting for a .248 BA, .318 OBP and .485 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored 55 runs. In 446 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Brandon Sproat (3-5 with a 5.09 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.