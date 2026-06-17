Rafael Devers And Giants Play Braves On June 17

Devers is hitting for a .235 BA, .293 OBP and .413 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 33 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

JR Ritchie (1-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season.

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