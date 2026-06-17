Rafael Devers And Giants Play Braves On June 17
Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will face the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Devers has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .235 BA, .293 OBP and .413 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 33 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
JR Ritchie (1-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.