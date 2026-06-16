Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Braves On June 16

Devers is hitting for a .235 BA, .293 OBP and .413 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .706 and he has scored 33 runs. In 307 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 against the Cubs.

Grant Holmes makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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