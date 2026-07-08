Rafael Devers And Giants Face Blue Jays On July 8
Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, July 8 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Devers has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .312 OBP and .476 SLG with a 27.8% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 46 runs. In 385 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.
Dylan Cease makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 17th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.79 ERA and 137 strikeouts through 90 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.