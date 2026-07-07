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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Blue Jays On July 7

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Devers has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .312 OBP and .478 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 45 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Spencer Miles (4-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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