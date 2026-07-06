Rafael Devers And Giants Play Blue Jays On July 6

Devers is hitting for a .248 BA, .310 OBP and .481 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 43 runs. In 377 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

The Blue Jays are sending Kevin Gausman (4-7) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.19 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 101 2/3 innings pitched.

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