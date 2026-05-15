Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Athletics On May 15

Devers is hitting for a .247 BA, .294 OBP and .392 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 16 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Aaron Civale makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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