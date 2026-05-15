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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Athletics On May 15

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Friday, May 15 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Devers has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .247 BA, .294 OBP and .392 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 16 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Aaron Civale makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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