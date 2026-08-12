Rafael Devers And Giants Face Astros On Aug. 12

Devers is hitting for a .246 BA, .321 OBP and .470 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 62 runs. In 507 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Astros.

Bryan King starts for the first time this season for the Astros.