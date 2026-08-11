Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Astros On Aug. 11

Devers is hitting for a .247 BA, .320 OBP and .472 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 61 runs. In 503 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Hunter Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.53 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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