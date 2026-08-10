Rafael Devers And Giants Take On Astros On Aug. 10

Devers is hitting for a .249 BA, .321 OBP and .475 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 61 runs. In 499 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 64 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Hayden Wesneski (2-0) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.

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