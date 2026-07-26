Rafael Devers And Giants Play Angels On July 26

Devers is hitting for a .249 BA, .319 OBP and .489 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 55 runs. In 442 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 60 runs. In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Jose Soriano (8-6) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.51 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.

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