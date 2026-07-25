Rafael Devers And Giants Face Angels On July 25

Devers is hitting for a .244 BA, .315 OBP and .478 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 53 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs. In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson (2-4 with a 6.10 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.