FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Face Angels On July 25

Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants will face the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Devers has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .244 BA, .315 OBP and .478 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 53 runs. In 438 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 56 runs. In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Angels.

Ryan Johnson (2-4 with a 6.10 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News