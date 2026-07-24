Rafael Devers And Giants Face Angels On July 24

Devers is hitting for a .242 BA, .312 OBP and .468 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 51 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-3 with an 8.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.