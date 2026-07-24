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Rafael Devers
San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers

San Francisco Giants • #16 3B

Rafael Devers And Giants Face Angels On July 24

Rafael Devers and his San Francisco Giants will face the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park, on Friday, July 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Devers has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Devers is hitting for a .242 BA, .312 OBP and .468 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .780 and he has scored 51 runs. In 433 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 53 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Grayson Rodriguez (3-3 with an 8.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rafael Devers

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